Woburn, Mass. Native Riley Duran ‘Excited’ To Be Drafted By Bruins

The Bruins have another local guy on their hands.

Boston selected Woburn, Mass. native Riley Duran with the No. 182 pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 18-year-old forward comes in at 6-foot-2 and 179 lbs and will play with the Youngstown Phantoms for the USHL’s 2020-21 season.

For Duran, this is “a dream come true.”

“It couldn’t have worked out better with such a great organization,” he said Wednesday, per a team transcript. “Tons of history and from the day I was born, I was a Bruins fan and still am now. I’m just so excited to be a part of this organization.”

Duran spent an hour huddled around their television before his name finally popped up.