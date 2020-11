This should be a fun one.

The Seattle Seahawks on Sunday will host the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in a matchup of NFC West rivals. The game has all the makings of a potential playoff preview.

The Seahawks are 5-1 on the season, while the Niners are 4-3.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 1, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images