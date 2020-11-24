Aaron Nesmith Knows It’s ‘Time To Work’ After Celtics Introduction

Someone’s excited to be in Boston.

The Celtics drafted Aaron Nesmith with the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he’s shown his gratitude from the start.

The Vanderbilt product was introduced by the C’s on Tuesday, nearly a week after the draft. And based on his latest tweet, the 21-year-old is ready to hit the court.

Check it out:

Now that’s the kind of energy we stan.

Nesmith signed with the Celtics on Tuesday, though details of the deal were not disclosed. Fellow draftee Payton Pritchard also signed an undisclosed contract.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images