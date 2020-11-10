Cam Newton Admits He’s Hurting After Taking Huge Hit In Patriots’ Win Over Jets

Cam Newton is feeling the aftereffects of Monday night’s dramatic New England Patriots victory.

Late in the second quarter of New England’s 30-27 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Newton absorbed a crushing hit from blitzing safety Ashtyn Davis that caused the quarterback’s head to whip backward.

‼️ OH BOY



The rookie Ashtyn Davis just dined out on Cam Newton 😲



📺: #NEvsNYJ on @ESPNAusNZ or https://t.co/5qsWEK96We pic.twitter.com/UEEOc3gcy3 — NFL Australia (@NFLAustralia) November 10, 2020

Newton stayed in the game — and enjoyed one of his best overall outings of the season — but had a hard time turning his head Tuesday morning.

“My neck is only working on a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side,” Newton said during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.” “So my eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today.”

Newton, who should have seen tight end Ryan Izzo release Davis from his block, accepted responsibility for the painful sack. Davis was flagged for roughing the passer on the play, though replays showed him making contact with Newton’s shoulder/chest, not the QB’s head.

“I told (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) on the sideline like, ‘Bro, that’s my fault, and I deserved it,’ ” Newton said.

The first-year Patriot paused, then added with a laugh: “But it got us 15 yards, though, so that’s just the price you’ve got to pay.”

Newton completed 27 of 35 passes for 274 yards in the win, adding two rushing touchdowns and finishing with zero turnovers. The Patriots scored 13 points in the final 6:04 of the fourth quarter, erasing a 10-point Jets lead.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images