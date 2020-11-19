Danny Ainge Expresses Excitement About Celtics’ 2020 Draft Picks

Danny Ainge seems pretty pleased with how the Celtics fared in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Boston walked away with Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Yam Madar after the annual event. The C’s traded their No. 30 pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for a future draft pick.

The Celtics president of basketball operations particularly is pleased Boston picked up two high-caliber shooters in Nesmith and Pritchard. And despite there not being anything “really tempting” elsewhere trade-wise, per Forbes’ Chris Grenham, Ainge still likes the crew Boston managed to draft.

“We were just trying to take the best players available,” Ainge told reporters after Wednesday’s draft. “… It’s a fun group.”

Meanwhile, Ainge expects Madar to play overseas for “at least another year” before the C’s re-evaluate him.

As for Nesmith and Pritchard, we’ll see just what kind of roles they will have with Boston when the NBA kicks off its 2020-21 season Dec. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images