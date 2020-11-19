Payton Pritchard Believes He Will Bring ‘Winning Mentality’ To Celtics

Payton Pritchard is ready to make an impact.

The Boston Celtics drafted the Oregon product with the No. 26 pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.

Pritchard was described as a “gym rat” by head coach Brad Stevens, and noted he’s excited to be part of a “winning culture.”

But what will the 22-year-old bring to the team? Allow him to explain:

“A competitive nature. Winning mentality type of guy that fights for everything, works for everything,” Pritchard said after being drafted, via Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

That certainly should sit well with Celtics fans.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images