MLB Rumors: Dodgers Now Have Nine Positive COVID-19 Cases In Organization

More members of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization reportedly have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the team had five cases of the virus just 10 days removed from its World Series victory, which was overshadowed by Justin Turner’s positive test. He was pulled from the game after the seventh but returned to the field for the on-field celebrations with teammates.

Now, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported that number is up to nine members of the organization and one family member, per NBC News.

It’s unclear who exactly is among those infected, or if Turner is included with the bunch.

Turner released a statement Saturday explaining his motive to celebrate the World Series victory on the field with his teammate. But with all these positive tests, things are looking even worse.

Hopefully, no one falls seriously ill.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images