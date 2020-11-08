Matt Stafford Activated Off Lions’ COVID-19 List, Escapes Second Scare

Matt Stafford has averted crisis yet again.

The Lions on Saturday activated the quarterback off its reserve/COVID-19 list. As long as he returns a negative test Sunday, he’ll be eligible to play in Detroit’s Week 9 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford did not practice all week after coming in contact with someone who recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The team placed him on the COVID-19 list Wednesday as a result.

This isn’t the first time Stafford’s had a close call with COVID-19. He was placed on the COVID-19 list at the start of training camp this summer after returning a false positive.

And once again, it appears Stafford has dodged a bullet, which is great news considering his wife, Kelly, had brain surgery to remove a tumor in spring of 2019. Not to mention, among their four small children, the couple has an infant who was born at the end of June.

Thumbnail photo via Billy Hardiman/USA TODAY Sports Images