Notre Dame Fans Storm Field After Win Over Clemson, As Predicted By Brian Kelly

When addressing his team ahead of a big game against the Clemson Tigers, coach Brian Kelly spoke to his team with complete confidence that Notre Dame would pull out the win.

And with that, came the foresight that Irish fans would rush the field, in which case the players would need to get into the tunnel immediately.

That’s exactly how things played out after a thrilling, double-overtime victory over Clemson.

And global pandemic be damned, the student section rushed its way on to the field, putting both teams, staff and officials at risk of the virus.

“I told our team at our walkthrough today, I said, ‘I just want you to know when we win this thing, the fans are gonna storm the field, and with COVID being as it is, we gotta get off the field and get to the tunnel,'” Kelly said to the media after the win, via Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

“Now I beat them all to the tunnel, so that didn’t go over so good, but they reminded me that I did tell them that, so my skills of prognostication were pretty good today.”

Props to Kelly, but not for the Irish fans who lost sight of what is of upmost importance this season.

Hopefully, we don’t see this game end up being a super-spreader event for the Notre Dame campus.

