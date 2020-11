Ready or not, it’s time for more NFC East football.

The 2-7 New York Giants will host the 3-4-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in matchup of two teams that somehow could make the playoffs. In fact, the Eagles are first in the NFC East, while the Giants currently sit in fourth.

This one should be… fun.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images