Browns Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

At the end of last season, it was hard to imagine the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans would be in the positions they’re in entering Week 10 of the NFL slate.

The Browns finished 6-10 and failed to make the playoffs, while the Texans finished at the top of the AFC South at 10-6.

As the two teams are about to face each other for the first time since 2018, Houston has regressed — to say the least — winning last week to improve to 2-6. Not great.

Cleveland, meanwhile, is 5-3 entering the contest and has dropped just one home game. As the Browns, fresh off a bye week, welcome the Texans, we’ll see if they can maintain that luck at FirstEnergy stadium.

Here’s how to tune in:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Online: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images