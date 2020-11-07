Patriots Injury Report: Questions At Kicker, Wide Receiver, D-Line

More than one-third of the Patriots’ roster is dealing with something two days out from New England’s Monday night matchup with the New York Jets.

Here’s the Patriots’ final injury report of the week:

OUT

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

RG Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

LG Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

LT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

— Folk and Cody Davis are new to the injury report Saturday. Folk didn’t participate in practice while Davis was limited. Harry and Taylor did not participate in practice Saturday. Everyone other than Folk who is listed as questionable was limited.

— If Folk can’t play Monday, then Justin Rohrwasser likely would be elevated from the practice squad.

— The Patriots will likely need to elevate a wide receiver from their practice squad with Harry out and only Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and Gunner Olszewski remaining on the active roster. The Patriots’ options are veteran Donte Moncrief and undrafted rookies Isaiah Zuber, Kristian Wilkerson and Mason Kinsey. Recent addition Isaiah Ford will not play until next week.

— Running back Sony Michel is eligible to be activated off of injured reserve to complement Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead and James White in the running back corps.

— The Patriots don’t currently have a healthy tight end on their roster or practice squad. Rookie tight end Devin Asiasi and practice squad tight end Jake Burt both are on injured reserve.

— The Patriots also are down to just three fully healthy defensive linemen: Byron Cowart, Nick Thurman and Adam Butler. Recent addition Isaiah Mack won’t play until next week. The Patriots have defensive tackles Bill Murray and Ryan Glasgow and defensive end Tashawn Bower on the practice squad.

— Wynn didn’t practice Friday. If he can’t play Monday, then it’s unclear how the Patriots would shake up their offensive line with Justin Herron and Jermaine Eluemunor on injured reserve. The Patriots’ options at offensive tackle would be Thuney, Mike Onwenu, Korey Cunningham and practice squadders Caleb Benenoch and Jordan Steckler.

— Dugger, Keene and Gilmore all missed Week 8 with injuries. Guy and Bentley left that game early with injuries and didn’t return. The Patriots’ options at linebacker are rookies Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings Cassh Maluia and practice-squadders Terez Hall and Michael Pinckney.

