Golden Tate Apologized To Giants For ‘Unacceptable’ Outburst In Week 8

Golden Tate has shown some remorse for his outburst following the Giants’ Week 8 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York benched Tate in Week 9 after losing his cool following his fourth-quarter touchdown and his social media activity in the hours after. His wife, Elise, also took to the web to air out her concerns about his lack of opportunities.

Tate offered the team an apology last week for his “unacceptable” actions, according to ESPN.

“If you know me, if you know my game, I play with a lot of emotion, a lot of passion,” Tate said. “I just got caught up in the moment. I was wrong to draw attention to myself. I take full responsibility for that. I handled it the wrong way and, again, brought negative attention to our organization. It was something that won’t happen again.”

“… I was definitely disappointed, but there are consequences for your actions,” he added. “My actions were unacceptable, and I apologized to the team, GM, the coaches, the offense, and I’m excited to move forward.”

Giants head coach Joe Judge hopes to have Tate on the field for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The wideout did show up on Thursday’s injury report, but Judge was pleased with what Tate was able to do at Friday’s practice, per ESPN.

