Here’s Why NFL Has Not Postponed Sunday’s Saints-Broncos Matchup

The Broncos are in a bit of a sticky situation heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, with all four of their quarterbacks ineligible to play due to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Luckily, it looks like Denver will have a signal-caller in practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton. But the question still remains: Why hasn’t the NFL postponed the Week 12 contest?

According to a memo provided to teams in mid October, the league will not postpone or reschedule games “simply to avoid roster issues caused by injury or illness affecting multiple players, even within a position group.”

Why? The NFL cites “the substantial additional roster flexibility” afforded to teams this season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(You can check out the full memo here, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter.)

Broncos-Saints still is slated to kick off Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images