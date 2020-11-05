Is J.J. Watt-Texans Marriage Nearing End? He Doesn’t Want To Be Part Of ‘Rebuild’

J.J. Watt is incredibly realistic about what his future might hold.

The Houston Texans’ star edge rusher will be 32 when next season starts, and he’s dealt with a ton of injuries over his career. And the 1-6 team he’s playing on seems fairly directionless, meaning his window at winning a Super Bowl, at least in Houston, is almost slammed shut.

These all are things he’s acutely aware of.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that I don’t have 10 years left in this league,” Watt said Wednesday, via ESPN. “I personally believe that I do have a few more great ones left in me. But you also can’t … I’m not looking to rebuild. I’m looking to go after a championship, and that’s what I want to do. So, whatever is in the best interest of the Houston Texans, that’s in the best interest of myself.”

That certainly does not sound like he’s closing the door on being traded. And considering the Texans have swung big deals in the past — such as the DeAndre Hopkins trade back in March, though that was a Bill O’Brien move — it’s not impractical to think Watt could be next.

Of course though, the Texans trading Watt would indicate a full-fledged tear down and rebuild, and who knows if they want to do that after handing quarterback Deshaun Watson a big contract extension.

Sounds like some big decisions await the Texans and Watt. And with the trade deadline behind us now, they’re decision that won’t be made for months.

