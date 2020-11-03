Jon Lester Thanks Fans After They Put $47K Worth Of Beer On Tab

Jon Lester racked up quite the bar tab over the weekend.
The free agent pitcher gave back to the city of Chicago by letting fans put one Miller Lite on #JonsTab at select bars. Lester spent the last six seasons as a member of the Cubs.
Lester revealed Saturday that 3,466 beers (and a fraud alert) were placed on his tab from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. And he tweeted the final totals Monday.
Nice work, Chicago.
It’s unclear what the future holds for Lester, as the Cubs declined his seventh-year option. Chicago reportedly will re-consider signing the left-hander, but nothing is set in stone.