Jon Lester Thanks Fans After They Put $47K Worth Of Beer On Tab

Jon Lester racked up quite the bar tab over the weekend.

The free agent pitcher gave back to the city of Chicago by letting fans put one Miller Lite on #JonsTab at select bars. Lester spent the last six seasons as a member of the Cubs.

Lester revealed Saturday that 3,466 beers (and a fraud alert) were placed on his tab from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. And he tweeted the final totals Monday.

Thanks for coming out this weekend y’all! Yesterday we added 1,372 ⁦@MillerLites⁩ to my tab, bringing our grand total to 4,838. Shout out to all the bars, their staff, and those cheers-ing from afar! Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago! #JonsTab pic.twitter.com/OTEIO2gOjc — Jon Lester (@JLester34) November 2, 2020

Nice work, Chicago.