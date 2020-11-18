Latest Report Offers Stark Contrast To James Harden, Celtics Rumors

What a difference a day makes, right? Well, in this case, we didn’t even make it a full day.
The Boston Celtics reportedly were “frantically” looking to acquire assets in hopes of trading for Houston Rockets guard James Harden at 5:23 p.m. ET. Those assets, reported at the time, would be acquired through trades of Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker.
Less than two hours later, at 7:09 p.m. ET, the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reported a stark contrast. The Celtics, according to the longtime NBA writer, have “no interest” in a potential Harden deal.
Such is life in the NBA where every minute feels like an hour and every hour feels like an entire new news cycle.
Hayward, as you may have heard, has in the news throughout the day Tuesday. He and the Celtics agreed to push back his opt in deadline, which was scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET, but since has been moved to Thursday at 5 p.m.
Hayward also was involved in trade talks for then-New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, who since has been traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. And perhaps most recently, Hayward has garnered some interest from the Atlanta Hawks.
The Brooklyn Nets and Harden’s Rockets also reportedly have a “verbal agreement” in place for the seven-time All-NBA star.