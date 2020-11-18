Latest Report Offers Stark Contrast To James Harden, Celtics Rumors

What a difference a day makes, right? Well, in this case, we didn’t even make it a full day.

The Boston Celtics reportedly were “frantically” looking to acquire assets in hopes of trading for Houston Rockets guard James Harden at 5:23 p.m. ET. Those assets, reported at the time, would be acquired through trades of Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker.

Less than two hours later, at 7:09 p.m. ET, the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reported a stark contrast. The Celtics, according to the longtime NBA writer, have “no interest” in a potential Harden deal.

Per league source on the Celtics' view of a potential James Harden deal: "No interest." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) November 18, 2020

Such is life in the NBA where every minute feels like an hour and every hour feels like an entire new news cycle.