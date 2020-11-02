Lions Hosting NFL Free Agent Wide Receiver Mohamed Sanu For Tryout

It’s been a tough year for veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu after being released by two teams already this season.

But it looks like one NFL team is going to let him try for another shot to make an NFL roster in 2020.

The Detroit Lions will host Sanu on a tryout in attempt to provide veteran depth in light of the hip injury suffered by receiver Kenny Golladay on Sunday.

The Lions are hosting veteran WR Mohamed Sanu on a tryout. A potential depth option as the team deals with Kenny Golladay’s hip injury suffered on Sunday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2020

Free-agent WR Mohamed Sanu is trying out for the #Lions, per the wire. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2020

Sanu was released by the New England Patriots early in September before getting picked up by San Francisco. The 49ers then released him in early October.

We’ll see if this works out for him.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images