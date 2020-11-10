MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Interested In Free Agent DJ LeMahieu

DJ LeMahieu has until Wednesday to either accept the New York Yankees’ qualifying offer or opt to hit free agency.

And based on reports, it appears the second baseman is about to hit the market.

Of course, since the last time he was a free agent two years ago, LeMahieu has garnered a lot more suitors with how he’s grown to produce at the plate.

Apparently, the Boston Red Sox are among those interested in signing him to a multiyear deal, according to The New York Post.

But they’re not the only ones.

Division rivals such as the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays also are expected to make a run for LeMahieu, along with the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Since Dustin Pedroia injured his knee in 2017, the Red Sox have yet to find an every day second baseman, so you don’t have to be a Major League Baseball analyst to know that this could be a great fit.

And taking LeMahieu from the Yankees would just be the cherry on top.

