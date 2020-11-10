Watch Patriots’ Cam Newton Run For TD After Impressive Drive Vs. Jets

It’s finally happened.

The New England Patriots scored their first first-quarter touchdown of the season on the team’s opening drive against the New York Jets on “Monday Night Football.”

After struggling the last two weeks, quarterback Cam Newton got the Patriots on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run. Newton’s scamper to the right side capped an eight-play, 75-yard possession for New England.

Check it out:

Newton completed all four of his passes during the possession, which gave New England a 7-3 edge.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images