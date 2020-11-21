NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward ‘Unlikely’ To Decide On NBA Future Friday

The future of Gordon Hayward is one of the biggest questions in NBA free agency.

The forward reportedly opted out of his $34.2 million option with the Boston Celtics, garnered interest from the Atlanta Hawks and was “fully focused” on signing with the Indiana Pacers before it was reported Hayward was “pretty open-minded” about his future.

It’s anyone’s guess where Hayward will end up. But The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that it was “unlikely” it all would get sorted out Friday night.

With the mandatory 'anything can happen at any moment' disclaimer, one source said it appears unlikely that Gordon Hayward's situation will be finalized tonight. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) November 21, 2020

There’s always Saturday, right?

