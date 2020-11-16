NBA Rumors: James Harden Trade Not Universally Supported By Nets Players

James Harden might be trying to barge his way into a home in which he is not welcome.

The Houston Rockets star reportedly is trying to force his way to Brooklyn, where he would like to team up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. However, a trade for Harden does not have universal support among Nets players, SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley reported Sunday night, citing sources.

From his column:

One possible destination Harden could land is in Brooklyn with the Nets, but according to SNY sources, the support for such a trade wasn’t universal. People around Harden contacted some Nets players to discuss the possibility of the perennial All-Star joining the team, per SNY sources. Some were supportive, but not all players contacted about a potential Harden-to-Brooklyn deal were in favor of it, sources said.

People around James Harden contacted some Nets about a potential Harden-to-BKN trade this week. There was support for the idea among the Nets contacted, but the support wasn’t universal, SNY sources say. Harden sees BKN as a trade destination, per ESPN: https://t.co/LWT8kONV4h — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 15, 2020

So, would reported dissent from players prevent Nets ownership from executing a trade for Harden? Probably not, but perhaps culture truly is paramount in Brooklyn.

The NBA’s moratorium ended at noon ET on Monday, meaning NBA teams are free to consummate trades.

