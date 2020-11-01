NBA Rumors: League Fears Losses Could Be $1 Billion If 2020-21 Season Starts In January

There’s no start date for the 2020-21 NBA season after last year’s campaign ended in October.

And it apparently could cost the league a pretty penny.

The NBA and its Players’ Association reportedly can’t agree on when the season should start. The league wants a December Opening Night, while the players are hoping for a start closer to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

If the players get their way, it reportedly could lead to $1 billion in losses.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA fears losses anywhere from $500 million to $1 billion should the schedule not start until 2021.

With November right around the corner and the two sides still at odds, they’ll need to do a lot of work if December is possible.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bronson/USA TODAY Sports Images