NFL Insider Michael Lombardi Breaks Down Cam Newton’s Recent Play

The New England Patriots look to get back in the win column Monday night against the New York Jets.

After rattling off four straight losses, the Cam Newton-led Patriots look to build off of a solid, but heartbreaking performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

Newton enters New England’s clash with the Jets after a solid outing against the Bills, but looking to get the passing game more involved in the offense.

The Patriots quarterback surprisingly hasn’t tossed a touchdown since Week 3, although he has recorded rushing touchdowns.

NFL insider Michael Lombardi joined “NESN After Hours” on Thursday night to break down the big man’s recent play and what he expects out of Monday’s matchup.

