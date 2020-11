Rob Gronkowski’s life looks pretty great.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently sit atop the NFC South standings at 6-2, Gronk has touchdown catches in three straight games and he’s living in sunny Florida.

What else could he ask for?

The big tight end took to Instagram to post a give a small insight into his life with throwback pictures jet skiing around Tampa Bay and social media blew up.

For more, check out the “Always Checking” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.