NFL Rumors: Buccaneers Waited 5 Hours On Tarmac Traveling To Carolina

The flight from Tampa Bay, Fla. to Charlotte, N.C. should be less than two hours long.

But for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, traveling ahead of their Week 10 game to face the Carolina Panthers was not as easy as anticipated.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Saturday reported that some complications delayed the Buccaneers’ flight significantly.

“Adding to the difficulty of traveling during the time of COVID: The #Bucs have been waiting for about 5 hours on the tarmac due to mechanical issues before traveling to Carolina. They’re set to leave now, but some disruption on their road trip to play the #Panthers

Hopefully the team plane has some generous leg room. Can you get jet lagged without even flying to a different time zone? We’ll find out Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

