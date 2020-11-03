NFL Rumors: This Team ‘Checked In’ On Antonio Brown Before WR Joined Bucs

After over a year out of the league, Antonio Brown is back in the NFL as a member of the Buccaneers.

It makes plenty of sense why Brown elected to sign with Tampa Bay, but he reportedly drew interest from another Super Bowl contender with a superstar quarterback.

During an appearance Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Green Bay Packers reached out to AB before he ultimately chose to join Tom Brady and Co.

” … I think Green Bay made a call to Antonio Brown,” Schefter said. “I think that they checked in. I don’t think it went anywhere, but they did check in to see if he’d have any interest in going to Green Bay. I think if you’re Antonio Brown, you’d probably rather go to Tampa than Green Bay, right?”

One could argue the Packers were in greater need of Brown’s services than the Bucs. The seven-time Pro Bowl selection effectively is an insurance policy for Tampa Bay’s loaded offense, while Aaron Rodgers is throwing to relative unknowns outside of Davante Adams.

There’s a chance Green Bay could provide Rodgers with some additional help by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, however. The Packers reportedly are interested in Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller.

