Patriots Injury Report: Matthew Slater (Knee) Added Ahead Of Texans Matchup

The New England Patriots added one player to their injury report Thursday as they continued preparations for Sunday’s matchup with the Houston Texans.

Special teams captain Matthew Slater was one of 14 players limited in Thursday’s practice. He’s now dealing with a knee injury.

All 13 players who practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday were limited again Thursday:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

LB Terez Hall (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

This is Slater’s first appearance on the injury report this season. The eight-time Pro Bowler and longtime team co-captain has not missed a game since 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images