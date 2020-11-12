Patriots Practice Notes: Stephon Gilmore Not Spotted In Short Window

New England Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who’s dealing with a knee injury, was among four players not located during the stretching portion of Thursday’s practice session.

Reporters only were given a brief window of time to take attendance during Thursday’s practice. Safety Terrence Brooks, cornerback Jonathan Jones and practice squad quarterback Jake Dolegala also were not spotted.

Gilmore hasn’t played since Week 7. He injured his knee prior to the Patriots’ Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and was limited in practice Wednesday.

Jones originally was scheduled to speak to the media Thursday but has been removed from the schedule. Neither Jones nor Brooks were listed on Wednesday’s injury report.

Rookie linebacker Cassh Maluia signed to the Patriots’ practice squad Wednesday after clearing waivers, a source told NESN.com. The Patriots released Dolegala to make room for Maluia, according to another source. The quarterback might not be gone for long.

Running back Sony Michel and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, both of whom have been designated to return off of injured reserve, were present for practice.

Running back Damien Harris, who left Monday night’s game against the New York Jets with a chest injury, also was spotted.

The Patriots wore full pads after a light workload in Wednesday’s session.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images