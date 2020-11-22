Patriots Vs. Texans Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 11 Matchup

9 a.m. ET: The New England Patriots will look to extend their winning streak to three games this afternoon as they visit the scuffling Houston Texans.

The Patriots, who sit at 4-5 following back-to-back victories over the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens, made the following roster moves yesterday:

— Activated running back Sony Michel off injured reserve.

— Elevated wide receiver Donte Moncrief from the practice squad for the first time.

— Promoted linebacker Terez Hall from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

— Waived guard Hjalte Froholdt and outside linebacker Derek Rivers.

— Signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence to the practice squad.

— Ruled out D-tackle Adam Butler (shoulder) and running back J.J. Taylor (undisclosed).

The following 14 players are listed as questionable for New England:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

LB Terez Hall (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Gilmore is expected to play after sitting out the last three games, according to multiple reports.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Click the link below to read our full game preview and follow along here throughout the day for up-to-the minute pre- and in-game coverage.