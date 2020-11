Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was excellent Sunday in the first half of Houston’s Week 11 game against the New England Patriots.

No matter how you slice it.

Houston carried a 21-10 lead into the locker room at halftime at NRG Stadium thanks in large to Watson, who scored three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) before the break.

These numbers, courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info, show just how good Watson was through 30 minutes against New England:

Deshaun Watson’s 241 Pass Yds are a career high for a 1st half, and his 18 completions are also his most ever in a 1st half.



Watson was 7-of-10 on throws 10+ yds downfield. Only one QB has more such completions in a first half this season: Watson in Wk 3 at PIT when he was 8-10. pic.twitter.com/H8r9DrH8WT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 22, 2020

Not too shabby.

