Rodney Harrison Breaks Down Bill Belichick’s ‘Masterful’ Coaching Job Vs. Ravens

Two weeks ago, Rodney Harrison was vocal about his disappointment in a few decisions made by Bill Belichick.

But following the New England Patriots’ most impressive win of the season to date, Harrison had nothing but praise for his former head coach.

Belichick, Josh McDaniels and Co. dialed up one heck of a game plan in Week 10. New England played to its strengths and used the lousy Foxboro weather to its advantage in an upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. Harrison liked what he saw from the Patriots, who the ex-safety believes displayed the franchise’s on-field core values in primetime.

“I thought (Sunday) night was a masterful job because (Belichick) used the weather just like when we used to play against the Colts and all these other teams, these California teams that came in and really used it to his advantage,” Harrison said Monday on NBC Sports. “He went back to his roots. What are the Patriots’ roots? Even when Tom Brady was there, (it) was physicality, having tough, smart guys that play well under pressure and it always started in the trenches, whether it was the offensive line or defensive line. They controlled the offensive line. I mean, they absolutely did a wonderful job.”

Harrison later added that Sunday was Belichick’s best coaching job since New England’s 35-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 20.

The Patriots probably won’t need another coaching masterclass in order to come out on top in Week 11. New England is primed to improve its record to .500 on Sunday against the lowly Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images