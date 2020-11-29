Romain Grosjean’s Car Explodes, Rips In Half At F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

Grosjean is fortunate to still be a live

A miracle took place Sunday at the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix.

French driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a terrifying wreck on Lap 1 that saw his gar engulfed in flames and ripped in half. The crash occurred as Grosjean and other drivers entered Turn 3 at Bahrain International Circuit.

Grosjean somehow survived the crash. Haas F1 Team principle Guenther Steiner later revealed the 34-year-old suffered minor burns as well as a rip injury.

Here’s video of the crash:

And here are photos of the wreckage:

F1’s “halo” safety device was controversial upon its introduction, but it has proven its effectiveness. Without it, there’s a chance Grosjean would not have survived Sunday’s crash.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was held under red flag delay for an extended period of time after Grosjean’s wreck.

More Racing:

Watch MotoGP Rider Scramble Off Track, Somehow Avoid Total Catastrophe

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related