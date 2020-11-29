Romain Grosjean’s Car Explodes, Rips In Half At F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

A miracle took place Sunday at the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix.

French driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a terrifying wreck on Lap 1 that saw his gar engulfed in flames and ripped in half. The crash occurred as Grosjean and other drivers entered Turn 3 at Bahrain International Circuit.

Grosjean somehow survived the crash. Haas F1 Team principle Guenther Steiner later revealed the 34-year-old suffered minor burns as well as a rip injury.

Here’s video of the crash:

My God the crash of Grosjean turning into fire.



He is safe and already rescued pic.twitter.com/3hU4UKTN3X — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 29, 2020

And here are photos of the wreckage:

Romain Grosjean was on the other side of the wall after half of his car went through the steel barrier.



Thank God for the halo. pic.twitter.com/YwMF3bKlP4 — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) November 29, 2020

Romain Grosjean miraculously managed to survive this fiery crash that left his Formula 1 car in half. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/k6OzSU85wx — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) November 29, 2020

F1’s “halo” safety device was controversial upon its introduction, but it has proven its effectiveness. Without it, there’s a chance Grosjean would not have survived Sunday’s crash.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was held under red flag delay for an extended period of time after Grosjean’s wreck.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images