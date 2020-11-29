Romain Grosjean’s Car Explodes, Rips In Half At F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

A miracle took place Sunday at the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix.
French driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a terrifying wreck on Lap 1 that saw his gar engulfed in flames and ripped in half. The crash occurred as Grosjean and other drivers entered Turn 3 at Bahrain International Circuit.
Grosjean somehow survived the crash. Haas F1 Team principle Guenther Steiner later revealed the 34-year-old suffered minor burns as well as a rip injury.
Here’s video of the crash:
And here are photos of the wreckage:
F1’s “halo” safety device was controversial upon its introduction, but it has proven its effectiveness. Without it, there’s a chance Grosjean would not have survived Sunday’s crash.
The Bahrain Grand Prix was held under red flag delay for an extended period of time after Grosjean’s wreck.