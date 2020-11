A pair of division leaders will go head-to-head Sunday in Western New York.

In a matchup that is sneaky-facinating, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Seattle Seahawks at Bills Stadium.

The Bills are 6-2 and sit atop the AFC East, while the NFC West-leading Seahawks are 6-1.

Here’s how to watch online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

