Seahawks Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Game Online, On TV

“Monday Night Football” will feature two teams vying for a postseason berth in the NFC, but only one who really deserves it.

The Seattle Seahawks will travel to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 12 game. Russell Wilson and the 7-3 Seahawks, however, are in a bit of a different position than Carson Wentz and the 3-6-1 Eagles.

Seattle enters Monday night with a half-game lead on the Los Angeles Rams for the top seed in the highly competitive NFC West. Philadelphia, though, enters with the opportunity to take over first place in the abysmal NFC East from the 4-7 New York Giants.

The Seahawks are fresh off a crucial Week 11 win over the Rams while the Eagles have lost consecutive games to the Cleveland Browns and Giants.

When: Monday, Nov. 30 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

