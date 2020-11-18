Tom Brady Responds To DeAndre Hopkins’ Tweet For Best Meme To Describe Hail Mary Catch

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wanted everyone’s best meme for his Hail Mary catch, and Tom Brady chimed in.

In case you missed it, Hopkins secured the win for the Cardinals on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills when Kyler Murray threw the ball for 43 yards.

Hopkins, who was covered by three people in end zone, brought down the ball for the W.

There was plenty of reaction to the catch, and now Hopkins wants everyone’s best memes. He took to Twitter on Tuesday for some help, and Brady responded rather appropriately.

From one GOAT to another.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images