The Jets are going to do typical Jets things throughout the season, right?

Such was the case on “Monday Night Football” when New York punted on fourth-and-3 at the New England Patriots’ 41 yard line.

The Jets, as you probably know, are 0-8 and don’t have a whole lot to lose, so punting on fourth down with the Pats up 7-3 caused Twitter to hilariously (but appropriately) react.

Jets 4th and 3 and close to midfield and 0-8 record and you punt! Am I missing something or are they playing for the first pick? — Chad Bakkum (@bakkumchad) November 10, 2020

The Jets punt. Because, of course. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) November 10, 2020

Why would you ever punt on 4th and 3 from opponents territory if you are the #jets? What an awful team from top to bottom. — Jackson Hall (@TonyAquavelva) November 10, 2020

4th-and-3 from your opponent’s 41 and you punt.



The #Jets are absolute cowards. — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) November 10, 2020

The Jets — who have absolutely nothing to lose — punt on 4th and 3 from the opponent's 41.#ThatsSoJets — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 10, 2020

We joke about the Jets tanking but I am convinced that they are actually tanking. That’s the only way I can explain that punt. — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) November 10, 2020

Did I just see the 0-8 Jets punt on 4th and short from inside the NE 45? — Patrick (@Pathenry19) November 10, 2020

