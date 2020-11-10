Isaiah Wynn Injury: Patriots OL Returns During ‘Monday Night Football’ Vs. Jets

UPDATE 9:19 p.m. ET: Isaiah Wynn has returned for the New England Patriots, missing just one offensive drive with an ankle injury.

The Patriots left tackle was sidelined with an ankle injury on New England’s second offensive possession.

The following was published after the team’s original diagnosis of Wynn:

Isaiah Wynn’s night may not have lasted too long.

The New England Patriots left tackle, who was questionable entering “Monday Night Football” with an ankle injury, seems to have aggravated it early in the second quarter.

Wynn left the game on New England’s second possession, and has been deemed “questionable to return,” according to the team.

#Patriots injury update: OL Isaiah Wynn (ankle) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 10, 2020

Korey Cunningham, the lone available offensive lineman, replaced Wynn on third down of the Patriots’ second offensive drive.

