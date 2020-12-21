Asante Samuel Twists Knife In Bill Belichick After Patriots Miss Playoffs

Did Asante Samuel take pleasure in seeing the Patriots eliminated from postseason contention?

Probably.

The former New England cornerback has made a habit of criticizing Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The shade-throwing ramped up after Tom Brady left New England to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And then there’s this tweet, which Samuel fired off after the Patriots’ loss Sunday afternoon to the Miami Dolphins:

Brady himself reacted to New England’s first playoff-less season since 2008, but he offered the normal Tom Brady response.

For reasons unclear, former Patriots ripping their old team, and Belichick, has become a trend over the last decade.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images