Asante Samuel Twists Knife In Bill Belichick After Patriots Miss Playoffs

The former Patriot has made a habit of this

by

Did Asante Samuel take pleasure in seeing the Patriots eliminated from postseason contention?

Probably.

The former New England cornerback has made a habit of criticizing Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. The shade-throwing ramped up after Tom Brady left New England to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And then there’s this tweet, which Samuel fired off after the Patriots’ loss Sunday afternoon to the Miami Dolphins:

Brady himself reacted to New England’s first playoff-less season since 2008, but he offered the normal Tom Brady response.

For reasons unclear, former Patriots ripping their old team, and Belichick, has become a trend over the last decade.

More NFL:

Ex-Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy Dumps On Former Team After Dolphins Victory

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related