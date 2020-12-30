Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Available For Boston Vs. Grizzlies

Boston Celtics fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
Jayson Tatum was listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden due to a left thumb sprain.
But according to the latest injury report, the 22-year-old is available for Boston. Tacko Fall, who’s been out with right eye irritation, also is available.
Head coach Brad Stevens said Tatum will not play under a minutes restriction Wednesday night despite the injury.
Tip-off for Celtics-Grizzlies is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.