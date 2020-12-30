Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum Available For Boston Vs. Grizzlies

Boston Celtics fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

Jayson Tatum was listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden due to a left thumb sprain.

But according to the latest injury report, the 22-year-old is available for Boston. Tacko Fall, who’s been out with right eye irritation, also is available.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Tacko Fall and Jayson Tatum have been upgraded to available. https://t.co/rUWTJ16qL1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 30, 2020

Head coach Brad Stevens said Tatum will not play under a minutes restriction Wednesday night despite the injury.

Tip-off for Celtics-Grizzlies is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images