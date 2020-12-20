Check Out List Of Every Game On College Football Bowl Schedule

Get excited, college football fans. Bowl season officially is upon us.

With all of the conference championship games wrapped up, the College Football Playoff committee on Sunday selected the nation’s top four teams. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame will have the opportunity to compete for a national title.

In addition to the semifinal matchups being set, a slew of bowl games were arranged. Here are some of the more noteworthy tilts:

Orange Bowl: No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina (Jan. 2)

Cotton Bowl: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Florida (Dec. 30)

Peach Bowl: No. 8 Cincinnati vs. No. 9 Georgia (Jan. 1)

Fiesta Bowl: No. 10 Iowa State vs. No. 25 Oregon (Jan. 2)

Both of the CFP semifinal matchups will be held Jan. 1. The Rose Bowl Game between the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish will kick off at 5 p.m. ET, while the Tigers-Buckeyes Sugar Bowl will begin at 8:45 p.m. ET.

