Chiefs Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

Two of the NFL’s top teams are set to go at it in the Big Easy.

The AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints, who hold a share of the lead in the NFC.

KC enters the game with a 12-1 record, while the Saints are 10-3. Both will be teams to beat this postseason, and it’s very possible this proves to be a Super Bowl preview.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs-Saints online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images