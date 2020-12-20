Chiefs Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

These two are among the best in the league

Two of the NFL’s top teams are set to go at it in the Big Easy.

The AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints, who hold a share of the lead in the NFC.

KC enters the game with a 12-1 record, while the Saints are 10-3. Both will be teams to beat this postseason, and it’s very possible this proves to be a Super Bowl preview.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs-Saints online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

