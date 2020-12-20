Eagles Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

Will Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts be able to pull off another upset? Or will Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray keep his team within the NFC playoff picture?

The 4-8-1 Eagles will travel to the 7-6 Cardinals for a Week 15 game Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona entered the slate as the conference’s seventh and final seed, despite being the third in the NFC West behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals are fresh off a Week 14 win over the New York Giants, their first of two straight games against NFC East competition.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, has its playoff hopes fading away. But the Eagles, who benched Carson Wentz prior to Week 14, were able to snap a four-game losing streak with a shocking victory over the New Orleans Saints last week.

Here’s how to watch Eagles-Cardinals online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images