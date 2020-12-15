Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Signing Record-Setting Contract With Bucks

Well, you can stop speculating about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA future.
The two-time NBA MVP has agreed to sign a five-year, $228.2 million supermax contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday, citing sources. Once completed, the deal will be the largest in NBA history.
Antetokounmpo himself broke the news on Instagram, whereas Charania offered the contract details.
Here’s Antetokounmpo’s announcement:
And here are the details:
Antetokounmpo, 26, was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. He and the Bucks now are poised to be top contenders in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.
Antetokounmpo is coming off a season in which he 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He is a four-time All-Star as well as a three-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.