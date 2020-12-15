Where David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy Rank On NHL ‘Best Young Players’ List

It’s easy to understand why David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy are integral parts of the Boston Bruins’ present and future cores.

The Boston Bruins right wing and defenseman both appeared on ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski’s list of the NHL’s 25 best players under 25 years old Tuesday. Having established themselves as key components of the Bruins squad, Pastrnak, 24, and McAvoy, 22, have impressed NHL observers near and far early in their respective careers.

Wyshynski ranked Pastrnak No. 4, up three spots from where he slotted him last year.

“After sharing the Rocket Richard Trophy with some guy named Ovechkin, Pastrnak now has 155 goals in 293 games since 2016-17,” Wyshynski wrote. “His 0.53 goals-per-game average ranks third in the NHL in that span. Where he really excels is on the power play, where he’s second to Ovechkin in goals since 2016-17, with 60. The fact that he plays with Patrice Bergeron and Marchand helps pave over some of his defensive deficiencies; but even if his game isn’t completely well-rounded, Pasta is the best winger under age 25.”

Wyshynski ranked McAvoy No. 22 for the second consecutive year.