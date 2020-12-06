Jaguars Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online

It’s been nearly four years since the Jaguars and Vikings squared off in a regular season game, but that will change Sunday night.

Jacksonville enters the Week 13 contest on a 10-game losing streak — the worst in the NFL at the moment. The Jags nearly snapped that streak last week against the Browns, but Cleveland eventually eked out a two-point victory.

Minnesota, on the other hand, has won four of its last five contests, including a convincing victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images