Will NFL Have Bubble City For Playoffs? Roger Goodell Weighs In On Possibility

The NFL playoffs will be here before we know it, but will it look different this year?

As you probably know, the league has had several COVID-19 outbreaks, the most recent with the Baltimore Ravens which forced their Thanksgiving game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed three different times.

But despite being unable to contain the virus, Roger Goodell doesn’t see the NFL using a bubble environment for the postseason, even though it was successful for the NBA and NHL.

“We don’t see the bubble, as most refer to it, in one location. We feel strongly our protocols are working,” the NFL commissioner said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “We’re willing to adjust and adapt those protocols, take additional steps. But I don’t see us doing the bubble in the sense that the media focuses on it.”

OK.