Kevan Miller Expects To Be Healthy Enough To Play When Bruins Season Begins

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kevan Miller play.

But when the NHL season eventually begins, he expects to be good to go.

It’s been an injury-mired few seasons for the Boston Bruins defenseman, who was limited to just 39 games in the 2018-19 season. In that 39th game, which was in one of the final contests of the regular season, Miller broke his kneecap.

The recovery, which featured multiple setbacks, forced him to miss all of the 2019-20 campaign, but the Bruins brought him back as an unrestricted free agent this fall.

And while the exact start date for the season has not yet been locked in, Miller expects to be ready to play.