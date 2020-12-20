Lions Vs. Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 15 Game Online, On TV

Will the Tennessee Titans turn the Detroit Lions into roadkill on the way to their desired destination?

The Titans will host the Lions on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in an NFL Week 15 game. The 9-4 Titans are holding the narrowest of leads in their quest to claim the AFC South title. Meanwhile the 5-8 Lions still have faint hopes of earning the last NFC wild-card spot.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable to play against the Titans due to thumb and rib injuries.

Here’s when and how to watch Lions versus Titans:

When: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

