Liverpool Vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Will a Premier League leader emerge from Liverpool’s duel with Tottenham?

The teams will meet Wednesday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 13 games. Liverpool and Tottenham both enter the game tied on points atop the Premier League standings with 25, and the victor will make first place its own … at least for a few days.

Liverpool has won 10 and drawn four of its last 15 games against Tottenham and haven’t lost to Tuesday’s opponent at Anfield since May 2011.

Here’s when and how to watch Liverpool versus Tottenham in the United States:

When: Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/418866-wolves-premier-league-match-report" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>